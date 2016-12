Time, Inc. has bought MySpace. Yes, the precursor to Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg ate for brunch. It turns out Time is buying Viant, a company that had purchased MySpace from an investor group that included Justin Timberlake who bought it from Rupert Murdoch. Got all that? In related news, Netscape has announced the purchase of Friendster for $23.42 plus a 300 baud Hayes Modem and a carton of green-lined dot matrix printer paper.