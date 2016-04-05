The Donald Trump Wayback Machine

According to SocialFlow, in the past 12 months we have collectively spent more than 1,284 years reading about Donald Trump on social media. Yes, that’s years. Subtract this wasted time from our current year and it means he’s helped take us back to the year 732AD, about the time the Chinese invented gunpowder and Charlemagne expanded his empire to include Germany. This is a far cry from the dire predictions that Trump will send us back to the Stone Age. But then the election’s still seven months away.